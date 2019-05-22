Bay Area Father, 2 Other Parents Plead Guilty to Fixing Test Scores in College Admissions Scam

William "Rick" Singer leaves Boston Federal Court after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice on March 12, 2019, in Boston, Mass. (Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

A married couple and a California businessman are the latest parents to plead guilty in the sweeping college admissions scam.

Gregory and Marcia Abbott and Peter Jan Sartorio entered their pleas Wednesday in Boston federal court. They are among 14 parents who have agreed to admit to allegations in the case.

The Abbotts, who have homes in New York City and Aspen, Colorado, were charged with paying $125,000 to have someone cheat on their daughter’s entrance exams. Gregory Abbot is the founder of a food and beverage packaging company.

Sartorio was charged with paying $15,000 to have someone correct his daughter’s answers on the ACT. The Menlo Park, California, man founded an organic frozen food company.

Nineteen other parents are fighting the charges. They include actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

