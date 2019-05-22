Beverly Hills Votes to Ban Tobacco Sales But Exempts 3 Lounges, Including Schwarzenegger’s Favorite Cigar Club

Posted 1:57 PM, May 22, 2019, by
Rigo Fernandez, owner of Buena Vista Cigar Club in Beverly Hills, smokes a cigar in the lounge on May 21, 2019. (Credit: KYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)

Rigo Fernandez, owner of Buena Vista Cigar Club in Beverly Hills, smokes a cigar in the lounge on May 21, 2019. (Credit: KYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)

Beverly Hills has long been anything but a smoker’s paradise. The city was the first in California to ban smoking inside restaurants and most public places, back in 1987, and added outdoor venues to the list in 2007.

Now it is poised to enact what officials say is the most stringent tobacco ban in the country, eliminating the sale of virtually all recreational nicotine products — with one very Beverly Hills exception.

Cigarettes are out. Vapes are dead. But for an elite group of aficionados, hundreds of whom swamped committee meetings and wrote the city in protest, cigars will be spared — as long as they’re smoked inside one of three dedicated lounges.

Entreaties have poured in to City Hall from top executives at real estate offices, security firms, talent agencies — and from former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Nearly all of them are acolytes of the Grand Havana Room on North Canon Drive, a club so exclusive its members need a special key to get in.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.