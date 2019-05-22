CA Senate Advances Bill That Would Enact Tougher Rules for Vaccinations

In this photo illustration a one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, is held up at the Salt Lake County Health Department on April 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Credit: George Frey/Getty Images)

California lawmakers have advanced tougher rules for vaccinations even as opponents shouted “we will not comply” from the Senate gallery.

Senators sent the bill to the Assembly on Wednesday as the nation struggles to stem the highest number of measles cases in decades.

The bill gives state public health officials instead of local doctors the power to decide which children can skip their shots before attending school.

Democratic Sen. Richard Pan of Sacramento says his bill is needed because some doctors have been selling medical exemptions since the state ended non-medical immunization exemptions in 2016.

Opponents say the bill interferes with the doctor-patient relationship. Some say disciplining doctors should be left to the state medical board.

It passed on a 24-10 vote.

