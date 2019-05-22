Frank Buckley Interviews: Akbar Gbajabiamila, “American Ninja Warrior” Host/Author

Akbar Gbajabiamila is a host of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” which begins its 11th season on May 29th. Akbar is also the author of a new book “Everyone Can Be A Ninja: Find Your Inner Warrior and Achieve Your Dreams.” He is a former NFL player and sports broadcaster.

During this podcast, Akbar discusses growing up as one of seven children of Nigerian immigrants in the Crenshaw community of Los Angeles, he talks about how he cried the first time he practiced as a football player and tried to quit, and he recounts a disastrous first episode and difficult first season as co-host of American Ninja Warrior.