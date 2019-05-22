× Gov. Newsom Makes Pact to Keep Feds From Spending High-Speed Rail Funds While Lawsuit Proceeds

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he had reached agreement with the Trump administration not to redirect funds from a high-speed rail grant while California’s lawsuit against the federal government proceeds.

California filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday challenging the federal government’s decision to terminate a $929-million grant to the California High-Speed Rail Authority for the state’s bullet train.

The state asked the court for a temporary restraining order to prevent funds from being obligated to another project while the suit was ongoing.

“California and the Trump Administration came to an agreement overnight that the federal government will not immediately re-obligate the funds to another project elsewhere in the United States,” the governor’s office said in a statement, adding that the pact was filed in the Northern District of California on Wednesday morning.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.