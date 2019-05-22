Kristen Wiig’s Comedy Pulls Out of Filming in Georgia After Anti-Abortion Bill Signing

The creative team behind “Bridesmaids” has joined a growing movement to boycott Georgia in the wake of the signing of an anti-abortion bill.

On Wednesday, a rep for Kristen Wiig confirmed to CNN that her new comedy with Annie Mumolo, “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” has pulled out of filming in the state in light of its “heartbeat bill.”

The rep said Wiig would not be commenting on the decision.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law on May 7. The measure, set to go into effect January 1, would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

There has been a major backlash from Hollywood and calls for a boycott of the many TV and film productions in the state.

Most recently, executive producers for “The Power,” an Amazon show by Sister Pictures, said creators of the series decided not to scout for filming locations in Georgia because of the controversial bill.

TV show producers cancel plans to scout for filming locations in Georgia because of abortion law

Executive producers Jane Featherstone and Naomi De Pear said that decision was “a direct response to the signing.”

“We feel we have to stand up for a woman’s right to choose what happens to her body, and so while this is not a decision we have taken lightly, we feel strongly that it is the right one at this point in time,” they said.

The state has actively courted the film and TV industry, passing a 30% tax credit in 2008 for productions shot in Georgia.

That generosity has resulted in Georgia luring multiple television shows and blockbuster films, including one of Marvel’s biggest hits, “Black Panther,” for shoots.

Such films and the production of wildly popular TV series including “The Walking Dead” and “Stranger Things” have resulted in an estimated $2.7 billion pouring into the Southern state from direct spending via 455 productions, the governor’s office announced last year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Gov. Kemp plans a private tour of the studios in Georgia on Wednesday in an attempt to allay fears over the growing boycott.

Christine Vachon, chief executive officer of Killer Films; David Simon, creator of “The Wire” and “The Deuce” who heads Blown Deadline Productions; and Mark Duplass of Duplass Brothers Productions have all come out in opposition to the new law and said they will not film in Georgia.

3 production companies say they won’t film in Georgia after abortion law signed

Filmmakers J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele released a joint statement stating they’d stand “shoulder to shoulder with the women of Georgia” as their new show “Lovecraft Country” begins shooting in the state. They promised to donate 100% of their episodic fees to the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia, an election reform organization.

In March, actress Alyssa Milano penned an open letter to Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and Kemp against the abortion legislation.

Hollywood comes out in opposition to Georgia’s ‘heartbeat’ bill

Dozens of other celebrities including Amy Schumer, Sean Penn, Alec Baldwin, Don Cheadle, Rosie O’Donnell, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman and Mia Farrow signed the letter in support.

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” is still in pre-production and in the location planning stages.

According to Deadline, it tells the story of best friends Barb (Wiig) and Star (Mumolo) who leave their small midwestern town for the first time for a vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida, where they become entangled in adventure, love, and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town.