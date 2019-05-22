Lightning Closes L.A. County Beaches During Spring Storm

Posted 4:01 PM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:47PM, May 22, 2019
A late spring storm rolls into the Hollywood area on May 22, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

All beaches stretching from Dockweiler State Beach to Malibu are being cleared after reports of lightning strikes along the coast of Santa Monica.

Los Angeles County Fire officials said at about 2:30 p.m. that beaches would be closed for the next two hours at least.

The closures come as several thunderstorms moved in across the mountains, producing strong wind gusts and heavy rains.

“We still have a few thunderstorms from Malibu to Riverside. They’re going to move south for the next few hours,” said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

