Lightning Closes L.A. County Beaches During Spring Storm

All beaches stretching from Dockweiler State Beach to Malibu are being cleared after reports of lightning strikes along the coast of Santa Monica.

Los Angeles County Fire officials said at about 2:30 p.m. that beaches would be closed for the next two hours at least.

The closures come as several thunderstorms moved in across the mountains, producing strong wind gusts and heavy rains.

“We still have a few thunderstorms from Malibu to Riverside. They’re going to move south for the next few hours,” said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorm over Santa Monica Mountains heading south to the beaches from Zuma to Santa Monica. Obey lifeguard instructions on lightning safety. When thunder roars go indoors. #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/5bQcIzoxTD — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 22, 2019