Man Involved in Hourslong Standoff With Police in Santa Monica Convicted in 2015 Fatal Stabbing

A man who fatally stabbed another man in South Los Angeles and was later involved in an hourslong standoff with authorities in 2015 has been convicted.

David Carrillo, 32, of Los Angeles, was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder and a special circumstance that he used a folding knife during the crime,

Carrillo fatally stabbed Wesley Morejon, 30, outside a fast-food restaurant on the 8900 block of Vermont Avenue on Feb. 10, 2015, the prosecutor in the case said.

Carrillo and Morejon knew each other from a substance abuse program the two men attended, and they were involved in an argument before the stabbing.

Nearly two weeks later, on Feb. 22, 2015, Carrillo barricaded himself in a Santa Monica apartment building along the 800 block of Ocean Park Boulevard, prompting a 5-hour stand off with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. He was eventually taken into custody with the help of a police dog, officials said.

Carrillo is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26.