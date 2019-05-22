× Man Sentenced to 12 Years for DUI Crash That Killed North Hills Mother, Seriously Injured Toddler

A man who admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he was involved in a crash that killed a mother of three and seriously injured her young daughter in North Hills is headed to prison, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

A judge ordered 23-year-old Jose Armando Macias Jr. of North Hills to spend 12 years and eight months in state prison at the defendant’s sentencing hearing on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The sentence — part of a plea agreement — was handed down after Macias pleaded guilty in March to felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, the release stated.

He also admitted to an allegation of inflicting great bodily injury on a child under the age of 5.

On the night of Nov. 26, 2017, Macias was driving impaired when he lost control of his pickup truck and slammed into 34-year-old Ruch Chinchilla, who was removing her 23-month-old daughter from a car seat prosecutors said.

The vehicle had been parked in front of her home on Woodley Avenue near Parthenia Street.

Chinchilla was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Her little girl was critically injured but survived.

The victim also had two other children, a then-newborn born and a teenage son.