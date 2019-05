Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating a shooting at Shadow Ranch Park in West Hills Wednesday evening that left one man dead and another injured.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 8:45 p.m. at the park on Vanowen Street near Fallbrook Avenue.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Officer Mike Lopez with LAPD said. Another was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.