Shirtless Man Subdued by Public After Throwing Rocks at Buses, Vehicles in Mid-City Area

A shirtless man seen on cellphone video smashing car windows with rocks as he walked up and down a busy street in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles Tuesday was eventually subdued by members of the public.

Police received a call about a transient throwing rocks at vehicles near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and South Fairfax Avenue at about 3:50 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman said.

Video taken by a witness and provided to KTLA showed a shirtless man on Venice Boulevard as a line of cars waited for him to get out of the street.

Several feet in front of the man, a smashed rear passenger window can be seen on an SUV that had apparently been struck by a rock.

Eventually, a white SUV tries to drive by in the far-left lane, but the man throws a rock at the vehicle that smashes one of its rear passenger windows.

After doing the same thing to the window of another vehicle, the man collects even more rocks and walks toward two busses that are waiting amid the traffic on Venice Boulevard.

He begins repeatedly throwing the rocks at one of the buses’ front windows before walking over to the second bus and doing the same thing.

The driver of that bus ordered everyone off and then fled as well, Eisenman said.

The transient, however, boarded the bus and attempted to take it, Eisenman said.

Video showed that’s when the man was finally confronted by several people who drug him out of the bus and onto the sidewalk.

After being punched and kicked several times, the bloodied man was eventually thrown to the ground and had his hands restrained behind his back.

Police arrived and arrested him for attempted carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon, Eisenman said.

One person and 16 vehicles were apparently struck by rocks during the incident.