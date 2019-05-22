Spring Storm Brings Thunderstorms, Rain, Hail to Southern California
Frozen rain in May has some Southern California residents wondering: What the hail?
An unseasonably late spring storm that rolled into the region Wednesday brought pea-sized pellets of hail and thunderstorms to several communities, including Ontario and Yucaipa in San Bernardino County, according to the National Weather Service.
Tiny bits of hail also littered lawns and residential streets in South Pasadena as a chilly low-pressure system moved into the area.
Samantha Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said while hail isn’t uncommon in Southern California, it’s certainly unusual for this time of year.
