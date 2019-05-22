× Spring Storm Brings Thunderstorms, Rain, Hail to Southern California

Frozen rain in May has some Southern California residents wondering: What the hail?

An unseasonably late spring storm that rolled into the region Wednesday brought pea-sized pellets of hail and thunderstorms to several communities, including Ontario and Yucaipa in San Bernardino County, according to the National Weather Service.

Tiny bits of hail also littered lawns and residential streets in South Pasadena as a chilly low-pressure system moved into the area.

Samantha Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said while hail isn’t uncommon in Southern California, it’s certainly unusual for this time of year.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Thunderstorm over Santa Monica Mountains heading south to the beaches from Zuma to Santa Monica. Obey lifeguard instructions on lightning safety. When thunder roars go indoors. #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/5bQcIzoxTD — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 22, 2019

Showers and thunderstorms continue over the Los Angeles metro area. Strongest currently over Pomona and Altadena including part of the I-210. Expect dangerous lightning, move indoors. Expect hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours with isolated roadway flooding. #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/0MqHG7I9p7 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 22, 2019