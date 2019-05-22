4-time USA Memory Champion Nelson Dellis joined us live to talk about competing as a memory athlete. He competes in the USA and World Memory Championships, which are organized competitions in which competitors memorize as much information as possible within a given period of time. Nelson holds the US memory records for memorizing the most:names in 15 minutes (217 names), words in 15 minutes (256 words), digits in 30 minutes (907 digits), and decks of cards in 30 minutes (9.02 decks). For more info on Nelson including his book “Remember It” you can go to their website or follow him on social media. For more info on the app that Nelson talked about “Drops” that helps you learn a language, download the app or go to Language Drops.
Teaching the World How to Remember With USA Memory Champion Nelson Dellis
