Digital Weight Lifting Could Be the Future of Working Out

Weight rooms at the gym can be intimidating, which is why there's a new machine that gives you a high tech personal training session right at home.

We took a look at a high tech workout machine called Tonal. It sort of looks like a vertical TV that mounts to your wall. It has the smarts of a virtual personal trainer mixed with artificial intelligence.

It uses electrical resistance to adjust the weights for the guided exercises you're doing - up to 200 pounds to work your upper and lower body, core and even legs.

Sure, it's expensive - about $3500 for the complete experience, plus a $50 monthly subscription fee - but it might be worth it if you never want to step foot in a gym ever again.