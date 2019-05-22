Video Shows Hit-and-Run Crash in Westlake District That Left Bicyclist With Broken Leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials asked for the public's help Wednesday identifying an SUV driver who fled after striking and injuring a bicyclist in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier in May.

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video of the incident that happened around 3:20 a.m. on May 11.

The footage shows a light-colored SUV colliding with a bicyclist at the intersection of Seventh and Bonnie Brae streets. The SUV driver was making a left turn onto Bonnie Brae Street when the vehicle apparently slammed into the oncoming bicyclist.

The bicyclist hit the SUV's windshield before rolling off the vehicle and landing on the ground. The SUV driver proceeded to go around the victim and kept going on Bonnie Brae Street.

The L.A. Fire Department responded to the scene minutes after the crash. Video shows the bicyclist sitting on the ground as a firetruck approached.

Crews transported the victim to a hospital, where he was treated for a broken leg, according to LAPD.

Anyone with information can call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or the LAPD's Central Traffic Division commander at 213-833-3746 after business hours. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org