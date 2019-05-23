1 Killed, 1 Wounded in Sacramento Valley Car-to-Car Shooting Along State Route 70

One person was killed and another wounded in a car-to-car shooting on State Route 70 in the Plumas Lake area of the Sacramento Valley.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says the two victims were passengers in a car traveling south from Chico to Sacramento when they were shot Wednesday afternoon by occupants of a gold sedan following an earlier verbal altercation in Marysville.

The sheriff’s department said Thursday that 36-year-old Alejandro Escobar of Sacramento died at the scene. Another man was taken to a hospital and released overnight. The driver of the car was not hurt.

Authorities say the men did not know their attackers and they are still investigating.

