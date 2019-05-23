2 Beloved Lions — Living at Zoos in San Diego and San Francisco — Die of Old Age

From left to right: M'bari, who lived at the San Diego Zoo from 2009 until his death in 2019, is seen in a photo from the park. Jahari is seen in an undated photo released by the San Francisco Zoo after he died in May 2019. He was born at the zoo in 2003.

Two beloved, elderly lions have died at zoos in California.

The San Francisco Zoo announced Wednesday that a 16-year-old male African lion named Jahari died Monday of old age. African lions live to about 14 in the wild.

He was born at the zoo in 2003 and raised by the staff after his mother died shortly after giving birth.

The zoo’s CEO, Tanya Peterson, says Jahari will be remembered for his bellowing roar that could be heard from every corner of the zoo.

Jahari leaves a mate and a son.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Zoo says a 15-year-old lion named M’bari was euthanized Wednesday.

The zoo says the African male was in declining health from age.

M’bari and his mate came to the zoo in 2009. The zoo says M’bari’s roar also could be heard around the facility.

