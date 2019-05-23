2 San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies Charged After Jailhouse Fight Involving Murder Suspect

Two San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies have been charged with felonies in connection with the violent assault of an inmate, authorities said.

Deputy Luke Van Ginkel, 22, was charged with one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and one count of making a criminal threat, and Deputy Arthur Enriquez, 33, was charged with being an accessory to the assault at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the criminal complaint, Van Ginkel orchestrated a fight between two inmates — Alex Garcia and Richard Freeman — on Dec. 31. Garcia, 40, was charged with assault in the fight.

Prosecutors allege that Enriquez knew about the confrontation between Garcia, who had been jailed since May 2018 on murder charges, and the other inmate and helped hide it from authorities.

