× 72-Year-Old Man in Wheelchair, His Caretaker Struck By Truck in Costa Mesa

A 72-year-old man in an electric wheelchair and his caretaker were struck by dump truck in Costa Mesa Wednesday afternoon, the Costa Mesa Police Department said.

The dump truck hit the man and the a 53-year-old Anaheim woman while they were crossing the street at Anaheim Avenue between 19th Street and Plumer Street at around 4 p.m., police said.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital where she remained in critical condition Thursday.

She had recently just started her job as his caretaker.

The man sustained minor injuries and was transported to Hoag Hospital for treatment. His wheelchair was damaged during the collision and no longer works, police said.

The truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. He was not arrested, police said.

Photos showed a white truck stopped on a crosswalk near an electric wheelchair.

Roads were closed in the area until about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The collision is under investigation. Authorities did not identify the driver or the victims.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision collision or has dashcam footage was asked to contact police investigator Darren Wood at 714-754- 5264.