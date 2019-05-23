× Armed Robber Sought in Holdup of Whittier AM-PM Mini-Mart

Police asked the public for help Wednesday in identifying an armed robber who held up a convenience store in Whittier recently.

Surveillance images from the May 20 incident were posted on the Whittier Police Department’s Facebook page.

Those images show the suspect at the counter of an AM-PM mini-mart in the 12000 block of East Rosecrans Avenue at about noon.

The suspect then pulled out a chrome semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the clerks while continuing to walk around the counter, the Police Department stated.

The robber, who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, fled the store after taking about $300 in cash from the registers.

The suspect was last seen driving eastbound on Rosecrans Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 562-409-1869 or contact the crime tip line at 562-567-9299.