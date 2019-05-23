California DMV Says It’s Now in Compliance With Federal Real ID Rules

A sample of a California "Real ID" is seen in a photo from the DMV's website.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles says it is now in full compliance with federal requirements for the so-called Real ID driver licenses or identification cards.

The state says it received notification of approval by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday.

The DMV initially failed to require applicants to provide two proofs of residency.

The DMV says Real ID cardholders who only submitted one proof of residency will receive an address verification letter that must be signed and mailed back.

Letters will be sent to approximately 3.6 million holders of the 4.1 million Real ID cards issued to date.

Americans will need to show a valid passport or federally approved document such as a Real ID to board airline flights in the U.S. starting on Oct. 1, 2020.

