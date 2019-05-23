× College Admissions Scandal: Prosecutors Subpoenaed Records of 9 Chapman University Students

Chapman University turned over records for nine students to prosecutors investigating ties between the Orange County school and a Newport Beach consultant who has since admitted to orchestrating a national test-rigging and bribery scheme, Chapman’s president said Thursday.

The school received $400,000 from a foundation controlled by the consultant, William “Rick” Singer — $75,000 more than Singer had disclosed in public tax filings, president Daniele Struppa said. Singer has admitted to using his Key Worldwide Foundation to launder payments from parents and dole out bribes to coaches, exam proctors and a university administrator.

Chapman launched an investigation in March after federal prosecutors in Massachusetts charged 50 people, including Singer, in a wide-reaching conspiracy to slip the children of wealthy families into some of the country’s most selective universities with bribes and doctored entrance exams.

No Chapman employees have been charged or accused of wrongdoing.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.