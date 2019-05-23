× Father Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting, Killing Son After Argument in Mojave Desert

A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his son after an argument Wednesday in the Oro Grande unincorporated Mojave Desert community of San Bernardino County, authorities said.

Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and a shooting at a home in the 14400 block of Robinson Ranch Road at around 10:45 a.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found 41-year-old Corey Townley suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to a nearby hospital. He was later airlifted to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The victim’s father, Richard Townley was at the home when deputies arrived and he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s department said.

Investigators determined that the father and son had been involved in an argument when a physical altercation broke out right before the shooting took place, according to the news release.

The father was taken in for questioning before he was arrested and booked into an Adelanto prison on murder charges, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said.

It is unclear what led to the argument and altercation.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked contact the Homicide Detective Josh Guerry at 909-387-3589 or dispatch at 909-387-8313. To remain anonymous, call the We-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.