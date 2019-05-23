× Harvey Weinstein Reaches Tentative $44 Million Settlement With Sexual Assault Accusers, Creditors: Sources

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reached a tentative $44-million settlement with alleged sexual assault victims, creditors of his former studio and the New York Attorney General, according to two people familiar with the arrangement.

The proposed deal, which has not been finalized, was hammered out this week during mediation hearings involving the bankruptcy proceedings for the Weinstein Co., according to the knowledgeable people who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Under the proposed settlement, $30 million would be earmarked for accusers, unsecured creditors and former Weinstein Co. employees, according to one of the people. The remaining $14 million would be used to pay legal fees, this person said.

Insurance companies will likely make the payment on behalf of the Weinstein Co., which filed for bankruptcy last year.

