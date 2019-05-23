× ‘Help Us Find Teddy’: Deputies Search for Stolen Dog After San Dimas Home Burglarized

Deputies on Thursday asked for the public’s help to find a dog who was taken during a residential burglary in San Dimas more than a week ago.

Teddy, a 13-year-old Bichon Frise, was stolen from a home in the 1100 block of Camino Del Sur on May 15, according to post on the San Dimas Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page.

Burglars also took personal belongings and ransacked the house, the post stated.

Teddy suffers from seizures and needs medicine on a daily basis to control the condition. The dog is microchipped, and was wearing a royal blue harness with ID tags when he was last seen.

“Please help us share his picture in the event anyone has seen him,” deputies pleaded in a Facebook post. “We know it’s a long shot but Teddy is in need of his medication!”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s station at 909-450-2700.