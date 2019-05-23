Late Spring Storm Expected to Bring More Scattered Showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don’t stash the umbrellas quite yet.

More precipitation is on the way as the strange spring weather that has battered the Golden State this week with pounding rain, hail and lightning continues.

A low-pressure system moving into Southern California on Thursday is expected to bring scattered showers to the coasts and valleys by the afternoon. Most areas will see light precipitation, but higher elevations — including areas north of Point Conception and along the northern slopes of the mountains — could see more significant showers, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Forecasters don’t expect this storm to be as strong as the one that hit the region Wednesday, surprising afternoon commuters with downpours, lightning, thunder and even hail.

