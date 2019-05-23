× Swimmer Dies After Being Found Unresponsive at Santa Monica State Beach

A man died following what was described as a swim related accident at Santa Monica State Beach Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Ocean Front Walk during the morning hours and found a man down on the shore, a Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor said.

Sky 5 was over the scene about 7:45 a.m. as crews were giving the patient CPR.

The man was loaded into the back of a lifeguard pickup truck and taken from the scene for further treatment.

The man was later pronounced dead, Santa Monica Police Department Lt. Saul Rodriguez said.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in some type of swim related accident, Rodriguez said. No foul play was suspected.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang and Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.