The 100-day period starting Memorial Day and ending on Labor Day is the deadliest for motorists, according to AAA.

Ford Motor Company and California Highway Patrol hosted an event Thursday in Glendale promoting road safety by having participants drive through a controlled course with a "drunk driving suit" that simulates the effects of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Lauren Lyster reports from Glendale for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 23, 2019.

