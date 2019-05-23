More Possible Victims Located After O.C. Male Nanny Is Charged With Molesting 2 Young Boys: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Thursday said they have learned of more alleged victims of a male nanny charged by Orange County prosecutors with molesting two boys in his care.

The Laguna Beach Police Department has learned of four additional cases involving 30-year-old Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, bringing the total number to six, according to Sgt. Jim Cota.

Investigators will also be following up on 16 voicemails left by families, Cota added.

The calls came after the Orange County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced charges against Zakrzewski, a Costa Mesa man who worked as a professional nanny, caring for children between the ages of 3 months and 14 years old for families across Southern California.

Zakrzewski is accused of molesting an 8-year-old boy from Laguna Beach and a 7-year-old boy from Los Angeles; he had been hired to care for both children, according to a news release from the DA's office.

Police began investigating earlier this month after being contacted by Laguna Beach parents who reported their 8-year-old son had been inappropriately touched by Zakrzewski, prosecutors said. The couple apparently found the suspect through one of several babysitting websites advertising his services.

That case led investigators to the other alleged victim.

“It was actually sickening to me and the rest of the detectives. We put all of our focus into this investigation,” Cota told KTLA on Wednesday.

Zakrzewski was arrested last Friday after getting off an international flight. Detectives discovered child pornography on the defendant at the time he was taken into custody, according to police.

More evidence was discovered during a search of his home, including one seized video that features Zakrzewski, Cota said.

He has been charged with three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years old, one felony count of oral copulation of a child under 10 years old and one felony count of possession of child pornography.

Zakrzewski has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being held at the Orange County Jail on $1 million bail.

Laguna Beach police have asked for help locating any other potential victims, and anyone with information is urged to call 949-715-1300.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.