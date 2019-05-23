× Pickup Truck Carjacked With 7-Year-Old Boy Inside in L.A.’s Mid-Wilshire Neighborhood

Police are seeking a 7-year-old boy who was inside of a pickup truck that was carjacked in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

The carjacking and kidnapping took place just after 3 p.m. at Wilshire Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

A man took a gray, 2001 Chevrolet Silverado by force, the officer said. The child was inside the truck at the time, as well as a cell phone.

Police found the truck along Elm Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard, in Beverly Hills about two hours later, Im said. But the suspect and the child were still missing.

Police described the carjacker as a white man of about 45 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark brown pants and dress shoes.

Investigators were looking at the possibility the carjacker and victim knew one another prior to the incident, but police said that detail was yet to be confirmed.

Anyone with information was urged to contact police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.