Police Investigating Alleged Online Dating Scammer

Police arrested a man Thursday who they say targeted dozens of women through dating apps, leaving them not just broken-hearted, but broke.

WIlson Edward Jackson, 37, of Woodland Hills was arrested in Van Nuys on suspicion of a laundry list of felony charges including identity theft, forgery and grand theft, the Los Angele Police Department said in a written statement. The alleged crimes took place over the past several years in Los Angeles, as well as in other jurisdictions and even out of state.

"After meeting with his victims, Jackson would ask them for a loan, claiming he was having issues with his bank, or that his car was impounded with his wallet inside," according to the statement. He would then repay the women with checks written on closed bank accounts.

When women went to the suspect's home, "Jackson stole their credit card information and checks from their checkbooks while they slept or used the restroom," the police statement said. "Jackson would use their stolen information to buy clothes for himself, pay personal bills, or make travel arrangements for other victims of his scam."

Anyone who believed they've been a victim of Jackson is encouraged to contact Detective Stephanie Krajchir of the LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division, Financial Crimes Section at 818-274-9420. Tips may also be submitted to the LAPD's 24-hour tip line at 800-527-3247, or anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 23, 2019.