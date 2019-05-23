Pomona Burglary Suspect Found Living in Elaborate Ganesha Hills Tree House

Posted 8:13 PM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37PM, May 23, 2019
Police arrested an alleged burglar after he was found living in an elaborate tree house in Ganesha Hills in Pomona on May 21, 2019. (Credit: Pomona Police Department)

Police arrested an alleged burglar after he was found living in an elaborate tree house in Ganesha Hills in Pomona on May 21, 2019. (Credit: Pomona Police Department)

Pomona police arrested a suspected burglar earlier this week after finding him living in an elaborate and “well-disguised” treehouse in the Ganesha Hills, officials said Thursday, officials said.

Mark Robert Duda, 56, of Pomona has since been charged with burglary by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, according to Pomona Police Department officials and Los Angeles County booking records.

He’s accused of breaking into a Ganesha Hills home and stealing items from a house and garage on April 18, police said in a written statement. The victim caught a glimpse of the fleeing burglar and told police at the time that the intruder looked familiar.

A tipster on Tuesday reported that a man was living in a “very well-built and modern” treehouse, which was disguised in the hills near McKinley Avenue, according to the police statement.

Police arrested an alleged burglar after he was found living in an elaborate tree house in Ganesha Hills in Pomona on May 21, 2019. (Credit: Pomona Police Department)

Police arrested an alleged burglar after he was found living in an elaborate tree house in Ganesha Hills in Pomona on May 21, 2019. (Credit: Pomona Police Department)

A police helicopter and K-9 soon located the treehouse. Duda complied with orders to climb down and surrender.

“The tree house contained many essentials such as a fire pit, barbecue, and lighting,” the police statement said.

Bail for Duda was set at $50,000 pending court proceedings, records show. He was

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.