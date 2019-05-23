Pomona Burglary Suspect Found Living in Elaborate Ganesha Hills Tree House

Pomona police arrested a suspected burglar earlier this week after finding him living in an elaborate and “well-disguised” treehouse in the Ganesha Hills, officials said Thursday, officials said.

Mark Robert Duda, 56, of Pomona has since been charged with burglary by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, according to Pomona Police Department officials and Los Angeles County booking records.

He’s accused of breaking into a Ganesha Hills home and stealing items from a house and garage on April 18, police said in a written statement. The victim caught a glimpse of the fleeing burglar and told police at the time that the intruder looked familiar.

A tipster on Tuesday reported that a man was living in a “very well-built and modern” treehouse, which was disguised in the hills near McKinley Avenue, according to the police statement.

A police helicopter and K-9 soon located the treehouse. Duda complied with orders to climb down and surrender.

“The tree house contained many essentials such as a fire pit, barbecue, and lighting,” the police statement said.

Bail for Duda was set at $50,000 pending court proceedings, records show. He was