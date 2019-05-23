Second Person Dies in Shooting at Shadow Ranch Park in West Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A second person has died in a shooting that took place at Shadow Ranch Park in West Hills, police said Thursday.

Officers were called to the park on Vanowen Street near Fallbrook Avenue after shots were heard about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Two people had been struck by the gunfire, including one man who was pronounced dead at the scene, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

The second victim was taken to a local hospital, but later died from their injuries, a spokesperson for the Police Department confirmed.

No arrests have been made in the incident and authorities have not given a description of the shooter or shooters.

A car was towed away from the park Thursday morning, but it was not known whether it belonged to the suspect or one of the victims.

Investigators were expected to search the park again for evidence after sunrise Thursday.

The park is located across from de Toledo High School.

34.197312 -118.643981