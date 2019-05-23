× Shirtless Man Seen on Video Throwing Rocks at Vehicles in Mid-City Area Charged With Assault With a Deadly Weapon

A shirtless man who was caught on video throwing rocks at vehicles in the Mid-City area has been charged with attempted carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon, officials announced Thursday.

Emmanuel Moncada, 32, also faces 11 counts of throwing an object at a vehicle or an occupant of a vehicle with intent to do great bodily harm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The criminal complaint also alleges that Moncada used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a rock, during the attempted carjacking.

The incident was reported about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday when the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a transient who was throwing rocks at vehicles near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and South Fairfax Avenue.

Moncada allegedly broke windows as he threw large rocks at passing cars. Video shows him repeatedly throwing a rock at the windshield of a Metro bus until it shattered, then going into the bus and trying to drive away.

Witnesses managed to subdue him, but during the melee, Moncada allegedly hit a man who tried to intervene with a rock.

He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years and 10 months in prison if convicted. Prosecutors are recommending that his bail be set at $480,000.