Sketch Released of Man Who Made ‘Sexual’ Comments to 11-Year-Old Girl in Corona: Police

A sketch was released Thursday of a man who police say made “sexual” comments to an 11-year-old girl in Corona.

The man, suspected of child annoyance, made the comments to the young student as she was walking in the area of Curry Court and Parkview Drive about 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police. No other details have been released about what was said.

Police have released a computer-generated composite of the man in hopes the public can help identify him. He is described by authorities as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

He may have a golden retriever and has been seen inside a blue vehicle with tinted windows — possibly a Toyota Prius hatchback, according to police.

Anyone who can possibly identify the man or provide other information is urged to contact Detective Mark DeRuyter at 951-279-3574 or Mark.DeRuyter@CoronaCA.gov.

Police have also advised reporting any suspicious activity by dialing 951-736-2330, extension 3.