State Officials Visit L.A. County’s Juvenile Halls, Where Reports of Chaos Have Emerged

Officials from the California Department of Justice on Thursday visited two of Los Angeles County’s troubled juvenile halls — a sign that conditions inside the facilities have potentially attracted the attention of outside investigators.

The officials toured Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar, where staff complaints and damage caused by detainees were the subject of a story in The Times on Sunday. The officials spent the morning at the facility with detention supervisors and county lawyers before heading to the Central Juvenile Hall, northeast of downtown L.A., about lunchtime.

The details of the visits were not made public.

Officials with the state Department of Justice declined to comment. “To protect its integrity, we can’t comment on a potential or ongoing investigation,” spokeswoman Bethany Lesser said.

