Suspect in Wild RV Chase Through L.A. County Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

A woman suspected of fleeing from officers in a wild RV chase through Los Angeles County pleaded not guilty to nine criminal charges Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Julie Ann Rainbird, 52, led authorities on a pursuit Tuesday evening as she drove at high speeds and crashed multiples times, officials said. At one point, a dog leaped out of the moving RV — a moment caught on live video as Sky5 flew over the scene.

The chase began around 7 p.m. in Valencia before ending about 30 minutes later in Tarzana, when Rainbird lost control of the vehicle, crashed into another car and struck a tree before running from the scene, according to authorities.

Other drivers were injured when she rammed the RV into other vehicles throughout the chase, prosecutors allege.

Another dog was also inside the vehicle as Rainbird allegedly fled authorities. Both animals were recovering a day later, with one of them injured and taken for treatment at an emergency clinic.

Rainbird's bail has been set at $395,000 and she has been charged with fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, hit-and-run driving resulting in serious injury to another person and cruelty to an animal, according to prosecutors.

She also faces three counts each of assault with a deadly weapon, RV, and hit-and-run driving resulting in injury to another person. Prosecutors said she also has a 2015 conviction for multiple identifying information theft.

Rainbird is expected to appear in court on June 3 and faces up to 14 years in state prison if convicted.