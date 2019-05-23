The News Director’s Office: Creativity and Digging Deeper with Kareen Wynter

In this episode of the podcast, KTLA reporter Kareen Wynter talks about how she stays creative out in the field. Kareen also gives an inside perspective on what it’s like to work as a national correspondent, entertainment reporter, and field reporter for local news. She talks about motherhood and finding a healthy work-life balance, and the importance of building relationships. Kareen also opens up about her past struggles, and how she is sharing her experiences to help mentor teens.

Episode quote

“Creativity is intelligence having fun.” -Albert Einstein

