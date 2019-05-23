USC Was Told Campus Gynecologist Could Be Preying on Asian Students, Secret Records Show

Dr. George Tyndall is seen in an undated photo obtained from USC by the Los Angeles Times. On the right, an undated photo shows the University of Southern California. (Credit: USC; Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

After decades of complaints about a campus gynecologist, USC administrators hired a team of medical experts to evaluate him.

The experts came back with a disturbing report saying there was evidence Dr. George Tyndall was preying on vulnerable Asian students and had signs of “psychopathy.”

Still, the university did not fire Tyndall or notify the state medical board.

Instead, lawyers for USC arranged a secret deal with the doctor that allowed him to leave his post with a substantial financial payout and a pristine professional record.

