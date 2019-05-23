Victim Critically Wounded in La Puente Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputies sought an attacker after gunfire erupted in La Puente, leaving a victim wounded, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 9:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Duff Avenue, between Girodani Street and Temple Avenue, Sgt. Carachero of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Industry Station said.

Deputies encountered a victim who had been shot, the sergeant said. At least one bullet struck the victim in the back and exited through the chest, while another struck the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It initially appeared the attacker used a .45-caliber handgun, he added.

No detailed regarding the circumstances of the shooting or a suspect description were available.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff's Industry Station at 626-330-3322. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.