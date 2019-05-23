Woman, 102, Being Evicted From Ladera Heights Home So Landlord’s Daughter Can Move in

Posted 1:25 PM, May 23, 2019
Thelma Smith, who has been living at her Ladera Heights home for 30 years, is seen in a photo pictured on the right. She was being evicted from the residence in May 2019 so the landlord's daughter could move in, drawing concern from her longtime neighbor, Pauline Cooper, who is seen on the left. (Credit: Gary Coronado/ Los Angeles Times)

A 102-year-old woman is being evicted from her longtime residence in Ladera Heights so the landlord’s daughter can move in instead, according to an eviction notice the woman received.

Thelma Smith was given notice on March 8 that she must vacate the single-family home where she has resided for nearly 30 years.

Her landlords said they were ending Smith’s month-to-month lease because their daughter is graduating from law school.

“The dwelling is needed as her principal place of residence,” the notice said.

