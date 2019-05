× 1 Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree in Beverly Hills

One person was killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Beverly Hills, prompting the closure of all lanes for four hours, authorities said.

The crashed happened at around 5:37 a.m. on the 1100 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY IN BEVERLY HILLS: 1100 COLDWATER CANYON DR – ALL LANES BLOCKED FOR 4 HOURS DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) May 24, 2019