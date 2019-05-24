× 13th Dead Whale Found in San Francisco Bay Area Since March

Authorities say a dead whale has washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing the total to 13 dead whales found in the area since March.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the whale carcass was found Thursday along the Point Reyes National Seashore near Limantour Beach.

The Marine Mammal Center plans a necropsy to determine what killed the grey whale.

The center says that more whales have been spotted in the San Francisco Bay Area since early March and scientists fear it’s because they are starving and can’t complete their annual migration from Mexico to Alaska.

Based on reports and visual evidence from our partners @PointReyesNPS, experts at The Marine Mammal Center can confirm the whale at Limantour Beach is a gray whale. The age class, sex, and cause of death is unknown. A necropsy date is TBD. Credit 📸 Point Reyes National Seashore pic.twitter.com/ZW2yNYKIiT — The Marine Mammal Center (@TMMC) May 23, 2019