2 People Killed After Vehicle Crashes, Overturns Into Ventura County Creek

Two people died after their vehicle crashed into a creek in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was first reported about 4:50 p.m. along Maricopa Highway near near Wheeler Springs, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Firefighters found the vehicle upside down in the creek, the Ventura County Fire Department said via social media.

The vehicle has tumbled roughly 200 feet down, CHP logs showed.

They made their way down steep terrain to reach the wreck, where they found two victims dead, officials said. No descriptions were available.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

The CHP’s Ventura Office was handling the investigation. Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the office at 805-477-4174.

#MatilijaInc Fire crews have made access to the vehicle and found 2 Pts have been fatally injured. Crews will remain on-scene while @CHP_Ventura conducts the investigation. @VCFD @LosPadresNF pic.twitter.com/fpvsLsiEzV — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) May 25, 2019