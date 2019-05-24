× 3 Gang Members Arrested in Stabbing That Left Man in Critical Condition in Placentia

Three gang members were arrested in connection to the stabbing of a man in Placentia Thursday, the Placentia Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the area of La Jolla Street and Arnold Drive at around 7:20 p.m. to find a 55-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his neck and hand, authorities said.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, according to police.

The victim was standing with friends at when a vehicle stopped near them and a male passenger got out and approached the group, authorities said.

The passenger asked the victim and his friends about their gang affiliation then immediately started stabbing the man before running back into the vehicle and fleeing, according to Placentia Police.

Authorities say the victim and his friends are not affiliated with any gangs.

The Anaheim Police Department assisted Placentia Police with the search and spotted the suspect vehicle from a police helicopter in the area of Acacia Avenue and Canfield Lane in Anaheim about 30 minutes after the stabbing, according to authorities.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver drove into a dead-end alley in the 1400 block of Burton Street, prompting all three occupants to get out of the car and flee on foot, police said.

The occupants, Nathan Runneals, 19, Abraham Gomez, 18, and an unidentified juvenile were then taken into custody without incident, according to the news release.

All three suspects were found to be documented gang members and arrested on probation violations, attempted murder and street terrorism charges, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Placentia Police Detectives at 714-993-8164. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.