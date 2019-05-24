× Best Buy Cancels Pre-Orders for Samsung’s Troubled Galaxy Fold

The Galaxy Fold saga continues.

Best Buy is canceling preorders for Samsung’s troubled foldable phone.

On Thursday, the retailer emailed customers who pre-ordered the phone a cancellation notice. The highly-anticipated device, announced in February, broke for early tech reviewers, forcing Samsung to delay the April launch. Samsung hasn’t yet said when the nearly $2,000 phone will now ship.

“While Samsung continues to make progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold, a new release date has not yet been announced,” Best Buy confirmed it wrote in the email. “Because of this, we want to let you know that we are canceling all current preorders for the Galaxy Fold.”

Best Buy also included a $100 savings code for future purchases.

“We are working closely with Samsung to deliver the Galaxy Fold to customers as quickly as possible, and we value your continued loyalty to Best Buy,” the company added.

In a statement addressing the problem from last month, Samsung acknowledged the phone “needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience.”

Some reviewers experienced issues with the 4.6 inch-smartphone, which opens up into a 7.3-inch tablet, included defective hinges and broken screens after the Fold’s protective film was removed.

To fix the various issues, Samsung previously said it would strengthen the display protection and “enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold.”

The Galaxy Fold problems are another debacle for Samsung. The South Korean company has worked hard for the past two and a half years to win back consumer trust following its Galaxy Note 7 debacle. Millions of those devices had to be recalled due to reports of exploding batteries.