Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Oxnard

Police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene late Friday night in Oxnard.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. in an alleyway of the 2000 block of Mariposa Street, Oxnard Police Department Cmdr. Baysinger said.

Arriving officers found an unidentified 31-year-old man suffering from major injuries after being struck in the alley.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The driver fled the scene, leaving the pedestrian behind, Baysinger said.

Police have not released a description of the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash.

KTLA’s Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.