Keys To a Healthy & Happy Relationship Relationship with Marriage & Family Therapist Kiaundra Jackson

Posted 11:28 AM, May 24, 2019, by

Marriage and Family Therapist Kiaundra Jackson joined us live to talk about the keys to a happy, healthy and long lasting relationship.  For more info on Kiaundra and the mini-session she’s offering on this topic, you can go to her website or follow Kiaundra on Instagram.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.