× Mammoth Mountain Records Its Snowiest May Ever — and There’s a Full Week Left in the Month

If you’re looking to do a little something different in California this Memorial Day weekend, you may want to consider hitting the slopes instead of the beach.

With one week left in the month, Mammoth Mountain has already received the most snow ever recorded for the month of May, the resort announced Friday.

The latest storm brought an additional 9 to 10 inches of snow — including another three inches in the past 24 hours — to the mountain, bringing the total to 29 inches this month.

The total beats the previous record of 28 inches, set in May 2015.

And that record total will likely increase before the month ends.

This weekend may mark the unofficial in kickoff of summer, but at Mammoth, it will continue to feel more like a winter wonderful.

More fresh powder is expected in the coming days, as the resort anticipates snow each day of the long holiday weekend, according to Mammoth’s website.

For the season, Mammoth has received 489 inches of snow at Main Lodge and a whopping 715 inches at the summit.

As of Friday morning, the base measured 90 inches at Main Lodge, 125 inches at McCoy Station and 155 inches at the summit.

Eleven of 27 lifts remained open Friday, as did 77 of the mountain’s 157 trails.

Conditions were described as fresh, packed powder, with the trails machine groomed, according to the website.

Mammoth has previously stated it will remain open through at least the Fourth of July, meaning there’s still more than a month for snowboarders and skiers to take advantage of the wintry conditions.