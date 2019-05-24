Man Fatally Shot After Getting Out of Lyft Vehicle in Lawndale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A passenger who exited a Lyft vehicle was confronted and shot in the street moments after he was dropped off in Lawndale Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened about 1:20 a.m. shortly after the victim was dropped off in the 4500 block of West 173rd Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

The unidentified victim, described only as a Hispanic man, was confronted when he got out of the vehicle and shots were fired during the altercation, the Lyft driver told investigators.

The Lyft driver fled the scene after the shooting but returned to talk to authorities when it seemed safe to do so, Alfred said.

Arriving deputies found the victim in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Alfred said.

Authorities are asking for witnesses to please come forward.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.